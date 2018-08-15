Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial

Kenneth Williams and Mickieal Ward are charged in the shooting of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton.

Wednesday marks the second day in the trial of two Chicago men charged with killing 15-year-old Hadiya Pendelton in 2013.

The courtroom at 26th and California was packed on Tuesday, when lawyers made their opening statements.
Two reputed gang members, Kenneth Williams and Mickieal Ward, are accused of shooting into a group at Harsh Park in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood in January 2013, killing Pendleton.

She had just performed at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration.

The first witness on the stand Tuesday was Pendleton's classmate, who asked not to be shown on camera.

Former Chicago police officer Ronald Evans lives near the park where Pendleton was shot to death. He testified Tuesday he saw a man with a gun running from the shooting scene.

Evans said the man was wearing a "weird blue color" sweatshirt matching one prosecutors produced.

Prosecutors also called a gang member, Ernest Finner, who testified he couldn't remember the day Pendleton was shot.

Prosecutors said Finner gave them a detailed statement and testified before a grand jury that he overheard a nervous Williams confess to the shooting. When shown the sworn statement, Finner said he didn't remember.

Williams and Ward each have separate juries deciding their fates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
