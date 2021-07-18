hit and run

Man, 61, seriously injured in Greater Grand Crossing hit-and-run

Police release surveillance images of suspected vehicle
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Police released surveillance images of a black, 4-door Jeep Renegade they believe was involved in a Greater Grand Crossing hit-and-run that seriously injured a 61-year-old man.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 61-year-old man is seriously injured after he was hit by a Jeep while crossing the street Sunday.

It happened at the corner of East 71st Street and South Martin Luther King Drive in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, just before 2:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Police released surveillance images of the black, 4-door Jeep Renegade fleeing the scene.

It reportedly was heading eastbound on 71st St. when the driver blew through a red light, hitting the man, police said.

They also said the Jeep will have damage to the driver's front amber side reflector.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreater grand crossinghit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Car crashes into Evanston house
CPD releases photo in deadly Austin hit-and-run crash investigation
Girl, 4, struck by car while playing outside at gender reveal
Mother, baby killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
Hickory Hills crash splits vehicle in half, killing 4, police say
50 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
EXPLAINER: How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space
6 injured, 4 minors in mass shooting on West Side
13 IL counties at 'warning level' for COVID
Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID, won't play in Tokyo Olympics
Pharmacy robberies reported in Northwest Side: police
Show More
3 wounded in a shooting outside Nationals Park, fans scramble
Britney Spears calls out those who didn't lend her a hand
Chicago Auto Show continues for 4th day
Girl shot while allegedly trying to steal car from gas station: police
4 juveniles accused of poaching, torturing deer in Indiana, Illinois
More TOP STORIES News