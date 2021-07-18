Man, 61, seriously injured in Greater Grand Crossing hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 61-year-old man is seriously injured after he was hit by a Jeep while crossing the street Sunday.It happened at the corner of East 71st Street and South Martin Luther King Drive in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, just before 2:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.Police released surveillance images of the black, 4-door Jeep Renegade fleeing the scene.It reportedly was heading eastbound on 71st St. when the driver blew through a red light, hitting the man, police said.They also said the Jeep will have damage to the driver's front amber side reflector.Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.