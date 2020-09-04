chicago shooting

Park Manor robbery: Man shot, killed while trying to rob South Side gas station, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man trying to rob a gas station in Park Manor on the South Side Thursday night was shot and killed in the process, Chicago police said.

The man tried to rob the gas station in the 6700-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 9:50 p.m. with a shotgun, police said. But another individual shot the would-be robber in the back and face before the shooter left the store, according to police.

The man who was shot was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died. The shooter has not yet been found, police said.

Area One detectives are currently investigating.

No one else was injured during the incident.
