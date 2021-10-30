West Loop, Wicker Park, River North locations reopen after police raid Parlor Pizza Chicago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11174178" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Parlor Pizza's 3 locations were raided and closed by authotirites Wednesday, who appear to be conducting a financial investgigation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All three locations of Parlor Pizza reopened Friday after they were shut down Wednesday afternoon for what appears to be a financial investigation.The company announced the move on Instagram Friday morning, apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.The reopening comes days after investigators raided all three Parlor Pizza restaurants earlier this week.The signs on the doors of the popular pizzerias, which have storefronts in Wicker Park, River North and the West Loop, said they were closed by the Department of Buildings for an "ongoing investigation" by the Business Affairs and Consumer Protection division.A number of investigators were inside the locations, most wearing jackets saying "special agents." The investigation appeared to be led by the state Department of Revenue, which typically handles potential violations of the Illinois Tax Act. The department said it couldn't comment on an ongoing investigation.BACP said Parlor Pizza holds an active business license and is considered to be in good standing with the city.