Easy decorations, tips to pull off last-minute party

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Easy tips to pull off last-minute party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Last-minute holiday parties can become stressful to pull off, but quick and easy preparation can make things smoother.

Nicole Fauls with Urban Allure Events says pre prep and relying on professional help will cut time with items like pre-made cocktails and food "the night before and make recipes that can stay in slow cookers and double serve as your service station so you can also enjoy the party!"

She also recommended adding a personal touch to add to the fun, saying "all you need are some picture frames - make some cute signs for your food and drinks! These are easy to make and take your table to the next level," Fauls said.

Don't forget, guests love interaction so Fauls said to create a photo booth or balloon wall at your party for some fun photos with items from your local party supply store.

She added to hosts - don't forget basic items that are often overlooked, like "ice, paper plates, napkins - most hosts forget to buy them because they're scrambling on bigger tasks."

Urban Allure Events was founded in 2015 by Fauls and has since grown into a national event planning team that has celebrated more than 400 weddings and events from coast to coast. Since its beginning, the company has celebrated with hundreds of couples, and planned everything from intimate elopements to large scale weddings, as well as fundraising galas and globally attended conferences.
