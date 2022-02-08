trial

'Sloppiness and mistakes': Opening statements begin Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson's tax fraud trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Attorneys are painting two different pictures of Patrick Daley Thompson as the 11th Ward alderman's tax fraud trial gets underway in federal court Tuesday.

Thompson is accused of filing false tax returns for five years starting in 2013, claiming mortgage deductions for interest payments he did not make. The 52-year-old alderman is also accused of lying to bank regulators about how much money he had borrowed from Washing Federal Savings and Loan, which failed in 2017.

"He knows that the documents he received from Washington Federal are false. He wasn't making payments and he didn't have a mortgage loan," prosecutor Brian Netols told jurors during opening statements. "He took those false documents and gave them to his accountant."

RELATED: Jury seated in Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson's trial on tax fraud charges

However, Thompson's attorney, Chris Gair, countered in Netols' opening statement, claiming that Thompson did not commit any crime.

"It was not because of any sinister intent, not by an intent to cheat by Mr. Thompson," Gair said.

Instead, he attributed it to, "sloppiness and mistakes by Patrick Thompson."

Gair described Thomson as a man of integrity, but said, "He's always on the run, he never quite catches up, he's frazzled, he's bitten off more than he can chew."

SEE ALSO: Unusual defense plan for Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson

Gair said Thompson paid $822,000 in taxes during that five-year period and probably would not have noticed $3,000 in deductions he was not entitled to.

Thompson has represented the 11th Ward since 2015. He is the nephew of former mayor Richard M. Daley and the grandson of Richard J. Daley.
