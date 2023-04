More than two dozen of these furry friends were moved from a Tennessee shelter after tornadoes hit earlier this month.

Rescue kittens, puppies arrive at PAWS Chicago, moved from Tennessee shelter after tornadoes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some new rescue kittens and puppies just arrived at PAWS Chicago and now they're looking for new families.

More than two dozen of these furry friends were moved from a Tennessee shelter after tornadoes hit earlier this month.

PAWS Chicago is also collecting supplies for Tennessee shelters, as it works to rebuild.