PAWS Chicago temporarily waiving adoption fees for some overlooked adult pets

The fees are being waived Oct. 19 through Sunday for select long-term adult dogs and cats. "Don't Forget About Me" is an adoption event designed to give attention to adult animals who have been overlooked by potential adopters and have had a difficult time finding their adoptive home.
Since the start of COVID-19, 2,085 animals have found homes through the PAWS Chicago Virtual Adoption process due to the incredible adoption interest from the community. However, many adult animals have been ignored for their younger puppy and kitten counterparts, causing them to stay in the shelter much longer. Some of these animals need an extra special adopter who has the room in their home and the room in their heart to welcome one of these animals into their family.
PAWS Chicago provides resources to help pets make a seamless transition into their new homes and provides a lifetime safety net for every animal adopted, ensuring that if something happens to the adopter, their PAWS pet will be cared for.
All animals eligible for waived fees during this adoption event have an orange banner on their website profile. Select long-term adult animals, one year and older, will have adoption fees waived. Adoption requirements and a refundable $100 training deposit for courses completed at the PAWS Chicago Training Center for all dogs still apply.
To view all the dogs and cats with waived fees, visit pawschicago.org/adopt.