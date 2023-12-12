Man fatally struck by vehicle while running away from Chicago police in Lawndale: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally struck by a vehicle while running away from Chicago police on the West Side on Tuesday afternoon, CPD said.

Police said it happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 800 block of South Cicero Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

A 24-year-old man got out of a stolen vehicle, which was parked at an auto cleaning service, and members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force tried to make an investigatory stop, police said.

That's when the suspect fled on foot, police said. He ran a short distance, into the street, where a vehicle struck him. The suspect was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the vehicle that hit the man did not stop. The Major Accidents Investigation Unit and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating the crash.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for of 30 days.

