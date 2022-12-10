WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Rolling Meadows ID'd; dog also killed in crash, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, December 10, 2022 7:35PM
Woman fatally hit by car ID'd; dog also killed in north suburban crash
EMBED <>More Videos

A pedestrian fatally hit by a car while out for a walk has been identified, the Rolling Meadows Police Department said. Her dog was also killed.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman has been identified after she and her dog were both killed when they were hit by a car while out for a walk on Friday evening.

The crash happened in Rolling Meadows. Police said the driver stopped, and no one inside the car was hurt.

SEE ALSO | Man dies after shooting, fiery crash into dumpster in Logan Square: Chicago police

The crash is now under investigation.

The woman killed has been identified as 82-year-old Rosina Stanzer Loew, a Rolling Meadows resident, police said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW