Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Rolling Meadows ID'd; dog also killed in crash, police say

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman has been identified after she and her dog were both killed when they were hit by a car while out for a walk on Friday evening.
The crash happened in Rolling Meadows. Police said the driver stopped, and no one inside the car was hurt.
The crash is now under investigation.
The woman killed has been identified as 82-year-old Rosina Stanzer Loew, a Rolling Meadows resident, police said.
Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.