Pedestrian fatally struck by car while trying to cross I-90, state police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, January 14, 2024 6:06PM
COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a car Sunday morning on I-90.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90, near North Nagle Avenue in Cook County, Illinois State Police said.

A vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the interstate, police said.

The person was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. Their age and gender were not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.

