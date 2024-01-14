Pedestrian fatally struck by car while trying to cross I-90, state police say

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a car Sunday morning on I-90.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90, near North Nagle Avenue in Cook County, Illinois State Police said.

A vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the interstate, police said.

The person was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. Their age and gender were not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

