Driver fatally struck in hit-and-run on I-88; was outside car after another crash, state police say

DUPAGE COUNTY (WLS) -- A driver was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning on Interstate 88 after they were involved in another earlier crash.

The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. on westbound I-88 in DuPage County, Illinois State Police said.

The pedestrian who was struck was a driver that had been involved in another crash and was standing outside of their car near mile marker 138.5.

A Jeep hit the pedestrian and fled the scene of the crash, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The age and gender of the pedestrian was not immediately known.

No further information was available.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.