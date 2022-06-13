75-year-old man killed after struck by vehicle while crossing road, driver cited, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 75-year-old man was killed Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on the North Side, according to police.A 30-year-old man was driving a sedan eastbound in the 2000-block of W. Irving Park Rd. around 5:15 p.m. when he struck the man, police said.The pedestrian was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.The driver was given citations. Major Accidents is investigating.