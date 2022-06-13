75-year-old man killed after struck by vehicle while crossing road, driver cited, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 75-year-old man was killed Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on the North Side, according to police.
A 30-year-old man was driving a sedan eastbound in the 2000-block of W. Irving Park Rd. around 5:15 p.m. when he struck the man, police said.
RELATED: Chicago residents call for safer streets after 2 young kids killed in cycling accidents days apart
The pedestrian was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
The driver was given citations. Major Accidents is investigating.
