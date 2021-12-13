Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum opens new Secret Forest exhibit

CHICAGO -- The outdoors come in with a new exhibit at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park.The Secret Forest is designed for the museum's youngest visitors.Marc Miller with the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about what to expect.Visitors can expand their curiosity by guiding a boat down a river, exploring animal skins and more, he said.There's also a new climate change exhibit.Attendance has come back after an earlier COVID closure, Miller said. When the museum first reopened, there was a line out the door.For more information, visit