Chicago Proud: CPS 8th grader graduates with perfect attendance, not missing a day in 11 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An eighth grade graduate is making Chicago proud.
Aiden McNulty has never missed a day of school in his 11 years at Dore Elementary in Bedford Park. He started going there in preschool!
McNulty spoke with ABC7 Chicago about his impressive feat.
McNulty said he's thought about missing class before, but never acted on it.
"I have but I just couldn't do it. It would just ruin me," McNulty said.
He was inspired to maintain his attendance record after being one of two children to receive a perfect attendance award when he was in kindergarten.
Even through a global pandemic and remote learning, McNulty showed up to class every day.
He will be attending St. Laurence high school in the fall, where he plans to keep his perfect attendance streak going.