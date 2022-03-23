Pervis Spann, WVON broadcasting legend, to be laid to rest Thursday

Spann died last week at age 89 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. The Mississippi native helped B.B. King launch his career and was known as "The Blues Man."
Spann began his radio career in the 1950's and later purchased WVON in the late 70s. He also worked as a concert promoter, boosting Aretha Franklin and the Jackson Five's music.
Spann's wake starts at 10:30 a.m. at Apostolic Church of God, followed by his funeral at noon.