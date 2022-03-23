obituary

Pervis Spann, WVON broadcasting legend, to be laid to rest Thursday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago radio legend Pervis Spann to be laid to rest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago begins saying goodbye to broadcast and music legend Pervis Spann.

Spann died last week at age 89 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. The Mississippi native helped B.B. King launch his career and was known as "The Blues Man."

WVON host Cliff Kelley shared memories of legendary Chicago broadcaster Pervis Spann after he died of Alzheimer's at age 89.



Spann began his radio career in the 1950's and later purchased WVON in the late 70s. He also worked as a concert promoter, boosting Aretha Franklin and the Jackson Five's music.

Civil rights activist and WVON-AM talk show host Dorothy Tillman shares her memories of Pervis Spann.



Spann's wake starts at 10:30 a.m. at Apostolic Church of God, followed by his funeral at noon.
