Pervis Spann, WVON broadcasting legend, to be laid to rest Thursday

WATCH: WVON host Cliff Kelley shares memories of Spann

EMBED >More News Videos WVON host Cliff Kelley shared memories of legendary Chicago broadcaster Pervis Spann after he died of Alzheimer's at age 89.

WATCH: Dorothy Tillman remembers Pervis Spann

EMBED >More News Videos Civil rights activist and WVON-AM talk show host Dorothy Tillman shares her memories of Pervis Spann.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago begins saying goodbye to broadcast and music legend Pervis Spann. Spann died last week at age 89 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. The Mississippi native helped B.B. King launch his career and was known as "The Blues Man."Spann began his radio career in the 1950's and later purchased WVON in the late 70s. He also worked as a concert promoter, boosting Aretha Franklin and the Jackson Five's music.Spann's wake starts at 10:30 a.m. at Apostolic Church of God, followed by his funeral at noon.