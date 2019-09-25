good news

After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen

MERRIAM, KS -- A Kansas shelter dog that captured hearts across the world has found a home fit for a queen.

Queen, a three-year-old terrier mix, spent more than 400 days at Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas. She was waiting to be adopted and got her wish Tuesday.

Tony Peluso said he loved Queen the moment he saw her. Believe it or not, Tony wasn't aware of the viral campaign to get her a home. The movement included animal advocate Scott Poore moving into Queen's kennel last week to raise awareness.

Poore lived in a 10-foot by 7-foot room with Queen and posted videos to social media.
