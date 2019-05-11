Pets & Animals

Brookfield Zoo's 'Brick Safari' features life-sized animals made out of LEGO bricks

EMBED <>More Videos

Roz Varon shows you around Brookfield Zoo's new summer exhibit 'Brick Safari'. It features more than 40 life-sized animals made out of LEGOs

BROOKFIELD -- Brookfield Zoo's new summer exhibit, Brick Safari features more than 40 life-sized animals made out of LEGOs.

Take a selfie, learn some interesting animal facts and some LEGO facts, like how many bricks it took to build each animal.

Many of the sculptures are based on some Brookfield Zoo favorites, such as the lion, giraffe, snow leopard, and pangolin.

Check out these time lapse videos of how the lion and elephant was made.

EMBED More News Videos

Crews work to create a lion out of LEGO bricks for the Brookfield Zoo's 'Brick Safari'. (Courtesy: Bright Bricks)



EMBED More News Videos

Crews work to create an elephant out of LEGO bricks for the Brookfield Zoo's 'Brick Safari'. (Courtesy: Bright Bricks)



It also features some animals normally not seen at the zoo, including an elephant holding its trunk high and a giant panda with its playful cubs.

Brick Safari is open during zoo hours. Admissions is $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children ages 3-11 and seniors 65 and over.

RELATED: Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoobrookfield zooanimalselephantlego
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meteor captured on cameras all over the suburbs
30-year-old man dead in police-involved shooting in North Lawndale
Woman killed, baby hospitalized in Ashburn vehicle crash
Airline pilot arrested, charged in connection with triple murder
Cardinal Cupich rebukes Father Pfleger for Louis Farrakhan event
Study: Ride-share cars 35,000 times more germy than a toilet seat
Boy, 14, charged in Argyle Red Line shooting released to mother's custody
Show More
French commandos killed freeing American, other hostages in Africa
New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' released
Climber's harrowing 60-foot free fall caught on camera
Why YouTube influencer lost 1 million subscribers in 36 hours
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight
More TOP STORIES News