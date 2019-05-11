Brookfield Zoo's 'Brick Safari' features life-sized animals made out of LEGO bricks

Take a selfie, learn some interesting animal facts and some LEGO facts, like how many bricks it took to build each animal.
Many of the sculptures are based on some Brookfield Zoo favorites, such as the lion, giraffe, snow leopard, and pangolin.
Check out these time lapse videos of how the lion and elephant was made.
It also features some animals normally not seen at the zoo, including an elephant holding its trunk high and a giant panda with its playful cubs.
Brick Safari is open during zoo hours. Admissions is $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children ages 3-11 and seniors 65 and over.
