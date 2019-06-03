Chicago Animal Care and Control to hold special adoption event Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- How much is that doggy in the window? Free if you adopt it from Chicago Animal Care and Control on Saturday, June 8.
CACC is beyond capacity with cats and dogs who need foster and forever homes. They're holding a special adoption event on Saturday in hopes of clearing the shelter.
CACC says its event, which runs from noon to 6 p.m., is going to be like a big wedding party, complete with cake and toasts for new owners and their pets.
CACC will also waive all adoption fees for approved adopters.
