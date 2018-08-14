PET ADOPTION

California community cat garden helps feral cats get adopted

EMBED </>More Videos

A unique program is saving the lives of feral shelter cats that are not good candidates for adoption. Instead of being euthanized, they're gently coaxed to trust humans and to become loving house or yard pets. (KGO-TV)

By
MILPITAS, Calif. --
A unique program is saving the lives of feral shelter cats that are not good candidates for adoption. Instead of being euthanized, they're gently coaxed to trust humans and to become loving house or yard pets.

Lorrie Sprain works in administration at the Humane Society of Silicon Valley. But she focuses a lot of her attention in a garden just a few feet away.

It's called the Marilyn & Fred Anderson Community Cat Garden, a fenced in area which feral cats call home.

RELATED: This is the perfect job if you love cats

Gigi and Bebe moved into this cage Monday night. They're sisters from the same litter, about 10 weeks old, and very shy.

"Don't be scared. Don't be scared," whispers Lorrie through a cage door. "It's OK. You're a good girl, I know."

Lorrie will spend the next week or so speaking softly to them to build their trust. You might call her a cat whisperer.

There are two other feral cats hiding in the garden -- one seeking safety and solitude in a box. We couldn't find the other one, but it's here somewhere.

"You have to have patience, and you can get them to come out and eventually you can pet them," said Lorrie. "You can sit in the chair and pet them. We had a few that we coaxed into our VP of HR's office, and the cat got so comfortable, he would sit in her chair."

It's a process that can take a month.

RELATED: Rescue dog's 'freedom ride' from euthanasia goes viral

The local population of feral cats is at least 125,000 and probably higher. This unique program has led to 260 adoptions.

"A feral cat coming into a shelter is actually a death sentence because there aren't alternatives in some cases for those animals," said Carol Novello, president of the Humane Society of Silicon Valley. "So we wanted to come up with an alternative so that those animals were given the second chance that they deserve."

The Humane Society program also works with so-called "fakers" -- cats that were formerly domesticated but decided to join feral colonies to take advantage of food left out by cat lovers. In some cases, they were abandoned pets or their offspring. They also could be lost cats.

The community cat garden has been so successful, the Humane Society of Silicon Valley has gotten additional funding to expand it from a current capacity of about 12 to 24.

A gallery of photos of formerly feral cats that have been adopted provides proof of success. Those that warm up to humans become great house cats. Others will be fine outdoors, but will allow adoptive families to care for them and supplement their diet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet adoptioncatsanimal newsanimalsanimal rescueu.s. airwaysCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PET ADOPTION
Long Island family's dog almost repossessed due to 'dog-leasing'
PAWS Chicago waives adoption fees this weekend
PAWS Chicago issues urgent plea for adoptions, fosters
Homeless pets receive hundreds of donated blankets
More pet adoption
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Illinois man rescued from mud with parrot on his shoulders
Ohio man finds black widow spider in broccoli
Unleashed pit bull viciously attacks small dog on camera
23 rescued French bulldogs will need months of recovery before adoption
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Burning body found in West Chicago under investigation
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
Adler Planetarium team searches Lake Michigan for meteorites
Laquan McDonald's mother ordered to comply with subpoena or skip Van Dyke trial
Attorney fatally shot in Northfield; suspect arrested after Winnetka standoff
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
Youngest face transplant recipient in U.S. history
WATCH: Illinois man rescued from mud with parrot on his shoulders
Show More
Special Olympics coach honored as Chicago air show's Hometown Hero
Midwest primaries test Trump appeal against 'blue wave'
Chicago, suburban football programs see decline in participation
Woman charged in fatal shooting in Skokie hotel room
More News