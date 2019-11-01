pet adoption

Dog needing forever home copies 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fido's been looking for a forever home for about three years, according to ALIVE Rescue; and his seizure condition, requiring extra care, makes adopting this terrier mix dog more complicated.

Fido's friends at ALIVE Rescue recently took him out for his own "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" in downtown Chicago to raise awareness. The jaunt included stops at Wrigley Field and in the Loop, naturally with Fido wearing a Ferris-styled golden doggie vest.

ALIVE Rescue's adoption and foster director, Sam Grzeskiewicz called Fido the "sweetest soul ever... loving... funny," once he gets comfortable around you.

For adoption information, visit AliveRescue.org.
