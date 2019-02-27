RATS

DRAT! Fat rat's rescue from manhole cover charms internet

DRAT! Fat rat's rescue charms the internet

BENSHEIM, Germany --
A slightly overweight rat was rescued by a team of firefighters after it got stuck in a manhole cover in Bensheim, Germany over the weekend.

Animal rescuer Michael Sehr, along with other rescuers and firefighters, was able to rescue the plump rodent using a guiding rod.

Once the rat was safely released, it scurried back into the sewer.

