ANIMAL RESCUE

Colorado firefighters rescue horse trapped up to its torso in mud

The Castle Rock Fire Department spent two hours digging the horse out before they were able to secure the animal in a sling and drag it up a 10-foot embankment to safety. (Castle Rock Fire Department)

Danny Clemens
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. --
First responders in Colorado worked late into the night to rescue a horse that became trapped in mud up to its torso.

The Castle Rock Fire Department was called to the scene in a suburb of Denver Friday evening. Rescue efforts were complicated by the horse's distance from the main road, forcing first responders to hike half a mile to the animal.

Firefighters spent two hours digging the horse out before they were able to secure the animal in a sling and drag it up a 10-foot embankment to safety. A veterinarian stayed on the scene until almost 4 a.m. treating and hydrating the horse.

It's not immediately clear how the horse became trapped in the mud.
