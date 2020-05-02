dogs

How to combat post-quarantine separation anxiety in dogs once coronavirus pandemic subsides

Once stay-at-home-restrictions are lifted and humans start going about their daily lives again, dogs are going to be very confused.

Steve Dale, a certified animal behavior consultant, said dog owners need to plan for this change.

"Suddenly, the dogs don't get the email that it's back to work or whatever that new normal is ... I'm concerned we're going to see a lot of separation anxiety," he said.

Not all dogs will react the same. Here's how owners can address dogs with different needs:

Dogs with previous separation anxiety
Many dogs suffer from separation anxiety when their owners leave the house. Dale suggests these owners be proactive and use the tools they have at their disposal, such as:
  • Pheromone products
  • Probiotics
  • Nutraceutical products
  • Comfort vest


Dogs without previous separation anxiety
Other dogs enjoy the company of their humans but also like a little time alone. Dale said owners should look out for any developing signs of anxiety. Signs of separation anxiety include:

  • Dogs howling or crying when their owners leave their homes

  • Housetrained dogs having accidents

  • Dogs digging at the door, perhaps as a way to try to escape.


Newly adopted dogs
Dale said young dogs are quick learners, and owners can use this to their advantage.

"For dogs that were recently adopted or are in foster, here's what you do: Go take a walk without the dog. If you can, set up a camera or leave treats out all over. If the dog gobbles up those treats, it's a good sign that the dog wasn't anxious."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogscoronavirusdogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
Researchers studying if dogs can sniff out coronavirus
How to groom your pet at home
Dog finds loving forever home after owners die of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protesters rally on 1st day of Illinois' modified stay-at-home order
Evanston farmer's market reopens under modified stay-at-home order restrictions
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Pritzker says major plan to trace COVID-19 cases needed before re-opening
Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
Woman shot, robbed in Jeffery Manor neighborhood
Show More
City spreads chicken manure to deter gathering with stench
Former Blue Bell CEO charged in 2015 listeria outbreak
Epstein frequented Harvard, had own office, report finds
Man killed in hit-and-run while walking on Bishop Ford
Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus
More TOP STORIES News