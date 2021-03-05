Pets & Animals

Lincoln Park Zoo reopens to public Friday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's expected to warm up this weekend and that makes it the perfect time to check out the Lincoln Park Zoo.

It reopens to the public Friday at 10 am. Zoo members already had a chance to visit for a members-only opening last weekend.

RELATED: Brookfield Zoo reopens with new polar bear, wolves after COVID-related closure

There are capacity limits and strict COVID-19 guidelines in place, so visitors will need tickets for specific entry times.

Reservations are free and can be done online or by phone at 312-742-2000. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolincoln parkzoolincoln park zooreopening illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot, 1 fatally, on I-57 on South Side; NB lanes reopen
United Center vaccine sign-up continues despite some early glitches
Chicago police sergeant demands change after officer's suicide
Childcare worker at Barrington church charged with battering kids: police
Red Line train hits fallen man, 71; he later died: CPD
Stimulus check updates: Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay
3rd stimulus check and other things we know about Senate relief plan
Show More
The world's first and only Black-owned sliced bread company
Elmhurst schools hold firm to saliva COVID testing plan for students
Burlington plans to open 100 new stores this year
Lake Shore Drive shootings cause Gold Coast damage at least 4 times in 2 weeks
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Friday
More TOP STORIES News