Pets & Animals

3-month-old pit bull recovering after being lit on fire in New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey -- A 3-month-old pit bull puppy is recovering after he was reportedly lit on fire with a blowtorch in New Jersey.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. says Tyler was discovered by a good Samaritan a week ago. That witness said they saw Tyler and another dog lit on fire.

The good Samaritan tried to treat Tyler's wounds for a week, but his injuries were too severe, so he was taken to and animal hospital on Sunday night.

Tyler's burn wounds are severe and he is now receiving emergency medical care.

Doctors had to cut away dead skin in order to treat his injuries and doctors expect his wounds will get worse before they get better.

He is currently on fluids and may require a plasma transfusion.

"Tyler is a victim, yes, but he is also a hero as he speaks to the perseverance and forgiving nature of dogs, particularly pit bulls, who are by far the most abused, exploited and misunderstood breed," RBARI said in a statement.

The rescue group says the incident happened in an area known for dog fighting and they have rescued other dog fighting victims from there before.

The fate of the second dog is unknown, but authorities were contacted and anyone with information is asked to call RBARI or the Paterson Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspatersonpassaic countydog fightinganimal rescuedog
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Dangerous, record-breaking cold moves in
Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, critically injured in Country Club Hills
Straw purchases fuel Chicago gun violence, drug cartel mayhem
World's largest Starbucks opens on Magnificent Mile Friday
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
No. 1 milk company declares bankruptcy amid drop in demand
CPD detectives honored for capturing man accused of terrorizing Lincoln Park
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Record cold Tuesday, with frigid wind chills
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Top toys of 2019 unveiled: Submit your vote for 'Toy of the Year'
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for cold weather
Former Michigan State, Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers dies at age 38
More TOP STORIES News