Second giraffe favors Patriots for Super Bowl LIII win

Giraffes in at least two zoos are favoring the Patriots to win Super Bowl LIII.
Skye the Giraffe at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa, was given two feed boxes to choose from. One box had a Los Angeles Rams logo on it, the other a New England Patriots logo.
Without hesitation, Skye went for the Patriots box.
Zoo officials said their animals have picked six of the last nine Super Bowl champions.
On Thursday, April the Giraffe chose the Patriots in a similar experiment. April lives at Animal Adventure Park in Colesville, New York.
She also favored the Patriots in last year's Super Bowl, but they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.
