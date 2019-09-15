chicago proud

Therapy horse helps military, first responders in south suburb

PALOS HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A new therapy horse named Fahey is helping military members and first responders in a southern suburb.

Horses at the New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding Foundation in Palos Hills help people with service-related injuries and their families.

On Sunday, the horseback riding provider hosted a "One Good Day Clinic" dedicated to the Chicago Fire Department. Horses can bond and bring a sense of peace and personal accomplishment, according to volunteers.

"The animals really nurture us," said Sandra Farnik, a volunteer at New Beginnings. "There is a physical aspect to gaining strength. There's an emotional bond.

The Chicago Police Department's Mounted Unit donated Fahey several months ago. He's a 22-year-old chestnut thoroughbred.
