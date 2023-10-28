Over $542 million have been lost to 'phantom' hackers! Consumer investigator Jason Knowles shares tips to steer clear of these spooky scams.

Beware of 'phantom' hackers trying to steal your online data with spooky scams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is National Cybersecurity Month. Here's a quick tip to steer clear of "phantom hacker" scams.

The Indiana Attorney General has alerted people about two different spooky scams.

One of the latest tricks targets victims by posing as a bank representative or tech support agent. Fraudsters will convince people to download software onto their computer and then transfer money to solve made-up problems.

Sometimes, "phantom" hackers will even pose as a government agency and convince people their money isn't safe and that it needs to be transferred.

You should never download anything from strangers on the internet or click on unfamiliar links from text messages or email.

Remember your bank or the Government will never ask you to download software or ask you send money to them through wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or gift cards.