Family hoping to find ashes that were taken away in stolen vehicle in Philadelphia

Family who moved to Philadelphia hoping to find ashes that were taken in stolen vehicle

"This was supposed to be a fresh start, we were excited," said Heather Darby-Donovan.

PHILADELPHIA -- A family in Philadelphia is desperately searching for the ashes of a loved one that were taken away in a stolen vehicle last week.

Heather Darby-Donovan and her daughters, 17-year-old Annaleise and 19-year-old Michaela, moved to Philadelphia for a fresh start following the death of their father a few years ago.

Heather also just lost her mother and wanted to be closer to her remaining family in Delaware County.

"This was supposed to be a fresh start, we were excited," said Heather.

They rented two Airbnbs: one in North Philadelphia and one in West Philadelphia.

But early Wednesday morning, the 2015 dark gray Jeep Compass Latitude the family shared was stolen from the block near Belmont and Wyalusing avenues in West Philadelphia.

The vehicle was registered in Maryland with plate number 4FF8952.

The ashes of her daughters' father along and two family dogs were also taken away in the vehicle.

Michaela was still deciding on her father's final resting spot.

"One day to have it infused into a wedding ring or something really special, something I could keep with me," she said.

"I had a locket with pictures of my dad on it I've had since the day he died," added Annaleise.

The locket was hanging on the rearview mirror of the car.

The mother and daughters filed a police report, but there have been no leads so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.