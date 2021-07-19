Legendary Love Stories Inspired by the City of Brotherly Love

PHILADELPHIA -- This week on Localish Legends, we're featuring stories about LOVE, and what better place to do that than from the legendary City of Brotherly Love itself, Philadelphia.We start our romantic journey at a bar in Philly, but not just any bar. McGillin's Olde Ale has literally written the book on love and is a magical spot where hundreds of couples have met the love of their lives. Then, we head to Illinois to meet a couple of love birds whose passion for rescuing birds gave their relationship wings. And finally, we'll meet a pair of centenarians who share their secret to everlasting love.All that and more coming up on this love-filled episode of Localish Legends!