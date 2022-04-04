Philadelphia violence: Police release video of playground shooting in which 60 shots fired

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are searching for several suspects after over 60 shots were fired on a basketball court.
Police released surveillance video of the March 21 shooting on Monday.
According to police, shots were fired about 10:15 p.m. that night at a playground in West Philadelphia.
Police say several people were armed and at least three fired guns.
Authorities are also searching for a white SUV, possibly an Infiniti JX35, that was captured leaving the scene.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information should contact police at 215-686-3183.
