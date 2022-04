Lakeview shooting: Woman grazed by bullet marks 3rd victim shot on North Side in less than a week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 34-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in Lakeview Sunday afternoon, marking the third shooting in the North Side neighborhood in less than a week.Police said the woman was inside a bar just before 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Belmont Avenue when an unknown person fired shots outside.The woman was grazed by a bullet on the right side of her torso. She was treated and released at the scene, according to Chicago fire officials.This marks the third shooting in the neighborhood in less than a week.Last Sunday, Hermilo Beltran, a 47-year-old father of two school-aged girls, was fatally shot in an alley just after 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Clark Street. Family said he was on his way to his second job at the Happy Camper Pizza just blocks away from Wrigley Field. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and armpit, and later died at the hospital, according to police. Beltran's widow said police told her they believe he was killed in a robbery gone wrong.Then, a 72-year-old woman was wounded in a mid-day shooting Thursday as she walked down the sidewalk with her family in 3100 block of North Broadway. The shots were just inches away from hitting a little boy in a stroller. She suffered a gunshot wound to her upper thigh and was transferred to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.No one is in custody for any of the shootings, police said.Friday, 44th Ward Alderman Tom Tunney issued a statement about the recent string of shootings, saying in part, "As it has been for several years, crime remains my number one priority. I have repeatedly called for more police presence in Lakeview and I find it unacceptable that our 19th Police District staffing numbers are so low."Tunney said with baseball season starting, additional personnel are needed more."We're a big entertainment area," Tunney said. "We have got to have the person power on our streets."Tunney also spoke about footage obtained after the Broadway shooting."There is footage. The best footage came, actually, from the Chamber of Commerce, which was actually immediately south of the incident ... I'm not sure if we have a license plate," Tunney said."The South and West Side has been putting up with this for way too long," said Maureen Martino, executive director of the Lakeview East Chamber. "The North Side needs to step up and they need to be vocal. We all need to come as a city together and stop this."Full statement by Alderman Tunney: