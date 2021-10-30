Pinball Expo 2021 returns to Schaumburg Convention Center with some changes

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- The 37th Annual Pinball Expo hit Chicagoland this weekend with new changes.
This year's event moved to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. It is the world's longest running pinball exposition according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
New in 2021, the expo features a retro game area with some of the first video games from Atari, PlayStation and Sega; extended open game hours; and, back by popular demand, the woman's only tournament.
Chicago is home of the number one pinball retailer in the United States: Stern Pinball.
"There's no better show on the planet to showcase all things Stern Pinball than Chicago's Pinball Expo," said Zachary Sharpe, Director of Marketing for Stern Pinball "We have many exciting things in store for not only those in attendance at this year's show, but for anyone who has access to Stern pinball machines in their home or at a location nearby."
The Pinball Expo is excited to continue its partnership with the nonprofit Project Pinball, a charity organization that places pinball machines in Children's Hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses to introduce therapeutic benefits to kids of all ages.
