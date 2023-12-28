Schoolchildren narrowly avoid impatient driver in Minnesota: VIDEO

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials in Pine County, Minnesota are asking for the public's help identifying a driver who defied traffic laws and sent schoolchildren rushing across the street to avoid their vehicle last week.
Footage from the bus camera shows two children crossing the street as a driver goes around a stopped truck in the opposite lane on Dec. 21.
The second child sees the car coming and runs across the street.
The Pine County Sheriff's Office identified the vehicle as a 1994 Red Ford Ranger truck with Minnesota license plates. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact deputies.
