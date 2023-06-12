Pizza vending machine introduced by restaurateur and thermal engineer on a mission

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Vending machines selling snacks or pre-packaged meals have been around for decades. Now, thanks to innovative technology and creative entrepreneurs even warm pizza is available for purchase via automated vending machines.

"I started making pizza when I was 11 years old. My father was a master bread baker. I kind of have pizza sauce in my veins," said Tony Riviera who co-founded Slices USA and claims to have owned over 100 restaurants. "I had a mission to build a pizza machine that is hands-free to make the best pizza on the planet."

Riviera partnered with a thermal engineer to develop a heating system that could heat pizzas on-demand to precise specifications.

"It's very good. It's very fresh," said customer Marsha Shoulders of Los Angeles. "I like the crust and the crunchy bottom. And the toppings are very good."