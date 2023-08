CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened on Monday afternoon on Chicago's North Side.

The robbery happened at the PNC Bank in the Uptown neighborhood's 4400 block of North Broadway.

No one was hurt, and no one is in custody.

The FBI responded to the robbery, but did not immediately provide further information.

