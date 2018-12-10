Police cancel alert about man luring kids near Morgan Park HS after he was ID'd as family member

Chicago police canceled a community alert about a man trying to lure children standing outside Morgan Park High School.

The alert, sent out late Sunday, included a photo of man in a vehicle.

However, police said Monday afternoon that "further investigation revealed this was a consensual pickup arranged by a family member."

The incident had happened Friday afternoon. Police said some kids were waiting for their ride when a man started talking to them. He told the kids, "Your mom told me to come pick you guys up."

Police did not release further information.
