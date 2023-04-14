2 arrested after 3 vehicles, including school bus, struck during west suburban police chase

Two people have been arrested after a police chase in Chicago's west suburbs Friday. York High School was also placed on a brief lockdown.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban high school was on a brief lockdown Friday due to a police chase nearby.

Several vehicles, including a school bus, were struck by a beige GMA Acadia SUV that had two men, a woman and five children inside, Elmhurst city officials said.

Just before 3 p.m., the SUV was traveling northbound on IL Route 83 and turning eastbound on St. Charles Road while being pursued by Oak Brook and Villa Park police after an incident that originated in Oak Brook, officials said.

A school bus, which was only occupied by the bus driver and no students, was side-swiped as the SUV blew through the intersection at St. Charles and Berkley Avenue.

A passenger vehicle was also side-swiped by the SUV at St. Charles and Spring Road, police said.

No one was injured in either encounter.

The chase ended after the SUV struck the rear end of a third vehicle on St. Charles and Argyle Avenue. Both vehicles came to a stop and police immediately took a man and a woman from the SUV into custody.

Since the incident was in close proximity to York High School, the school was briefly placed on a lockdown for security of the building and the safety of the student, city official said.

Several people in the third crash sustained minor injuries. Ten people were transported to three area hospitals for treatment, according to officials.

St. Charles Road was closed between Spring Road and York Road until about 4:15 p.m., while police investigated the traffic crashes. Elmhurst police did not initiate the vehicle pursuit but did respond to the three incidents.

The two people were taken into custody by the Oak Brook Police Department and charges are pending.