Chicago police shooting: Armed teen shot while trying to flee from officers, COPA says

A Chicago Police Department officer shot an armed person in Marquette Park, CPD said. COPA is investigating the South Side shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago cop shot an armed juvenile who was trying to flee from officers on the city's South Side on Sunday morning, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said.

Officers saw a group of people standing near an alleyway in Marquette Park just before 2 a.m., COPA said. Officers approached and chased people in the group when they fled.

An officer shot a juvenile, who was holding a gun, in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue. The person shot was a teenager who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in fair condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

COPA said body cameras captured the shooting.

"COPA investigators reviewed and have obtained video footage from the incident, and we can confirm body-worn camera of the officer captures the shooting," said COPA First Deputy Chief Administrator Ephraim Eaddy. "COPA is committed to full transparency. Materials related to these incidents will be posted to our website in accordance with the City's Video Release Policy within 60 days of each incident unless prohibited by court order or the Juvenile Court Act."

An officer was transported to an area hospital for observation and was listed in good condition. One weapon was recovered on the scene and a second weapon was recovered in the area during the course of the investigation, police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago PD officer, sergeant charged in Pilsen shooting that wounded unarmed man, CCSA Kim Foxx says

One neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous, said she heard three gunshot before a swarm of officers responded to the scene.

"It's like you get immune to it, it's like a way of life now," the neighbor said, adding that gunfire has become part of the norm in her neighborhood which has left her numb to violence. "It's just overwhelming, it's depressing, it makes your anxiety at an all-time high."

Her solution is for people to "get to church, get into the Bible. Do something different with your life. Life is too short. They don't buy you life."

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days as the use of force is investigated.

COPA asked anyone with information about or video footage of the incident to contact them at 312-746-3609 or by visiting ChicagoCOPA.org.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.