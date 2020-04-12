Body camera video released from fatal February police involved shooting of 'armed' man in Lakeview

An armed person was shot to death by Chicago police after allegedly shooting someone outside of a bar in Lakeview on the North Side.
According to police, around 5:15 a.m. on February 9, officers were in the 3600-block of North Ashland Avenue to respond to call about a disturbance outside a bar.
An "armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter following the incident.
Officer Involved Shooting at 3600 BLK of N Ashland. Preliminary: an armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police. Detectives and news affairs are responding to the scene to gather facts and will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/IkL2JNp1pL— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 9, 2020
As police were responding to the call, officers became aware of an altercation where a person had been shot and the offender attempted to flee the scene, police said.
According to Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck, as officers pursued the armed male, he allegedly fired shots at police and an officer return fire, fatally striking him.
WATCH: CPD gives update on officer-involved fatal shooting in Lakeview
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
"The officer who fired the shot has been transported to a local medical facility, he's being treated for bumps and bruises. He was not shot, but he did fall during his pursuit of the offender," said Beck at a press conference following the incident.
The original person who was shot by the armed male was struck in the neck and cheek, police said. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery in critical condition, police said.
Police also discovered a weapon at the scene.
A gunman who shot a victim and shot at officers is deceased and this weapon was recovered on scene. Incident is under investigation by @ChicagoCOPA pic.twitter.com/GZoBpJfVlF— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 9, 2020
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) conducted an investigation into the incident.
Following protocol the officer who shot the offender was placed on administrative duties for a mandatory 30 days during the investigation.