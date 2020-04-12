Body camera video released from fatal February police involved shooting of 'armed' man in Lakeview

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Body camera video has been released from a fatal February shooting involving a Chicago Police Officer.

An armed person was shot to death by Chicago police after allegedly shooting someone outside of a bar in Lakeview on the North Side.

According to police, around 5:15 a.m. on February 9, officers were in the 3600-block of North Ashland Avenue to respond to call about a disturbance outside a bar.

An "armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter following the incident.



As police were responding to the call, officers became aware of an altercation where a person had been shot and the offender attempted to flee the scene, police said.

According to Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck, as officers pursued the armed male, he allegedly fired shots at police and an officer return fire, fatally striking him.

WATCH: CPD gives update on officer-involved fatal shooting in Lakeview
EMBED More News Videos

An "armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Sunday morning.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"The officer who fired the shot has been transported to a local medical facility, he's being treated for bumps and bruises. He was not shot, but he did fall during his pursuit of the offender," said Beck at a press conference following the incident.

The original person who was shot by the armed male was struck in the neck and cheek, police said. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery in critical condition, police said.

EMBED More News Videos

An "armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Sunday morning.



Police also discovered a weapon at the scene.



The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) conducted an investigation into the incident.

Following protocol the officer who shot the offender was placed on administrative duties for a mandatory 30 days during the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewfatal shootingofficer involved shootingperson killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News