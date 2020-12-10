police officer shot

Lake County, Ind., sheriff's officer shot, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Gary

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Lake County, Indiana, sheriff's officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire in Gary Thursday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a lieutenant with the Lake County Sheriff's Department Civil Division was executing a court-ordered property seizure at a home in the 600-block of Hanley Street.

While the officer was attempting to seize the property, the resident of the home, a man in his 20s, opened fire and wounded the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the resident with gunfire at least once.

The sheriff's office said the man ran from the home but collapsed a short distance away.

Indiana State Police said both the officer and the suspect were taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital. The officer did not sustain life-threatening injuries, state police said. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man's identity has not been released.

The sheriff's office did not identify the lieutenant by name, but said he is 59 years old and a 30-year veteran of the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
