Chicago crime: 93-year-old retired police officer mugged in South Loop, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 93-year-old retired Chicago police officer was mugged while on his daily morning walk in the South Loop on Friday.

Investigators said he was in the 1400 block of South Plymouth Court when several men approached him and knocked him to the ground.

His house keys and old badge were taken. The retired officer refused medical treatment.

Police are investigating and did not immediately provide further information about the attack.

