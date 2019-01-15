Chicago police rushed to rescue a man screaming for help from the Chicago River in the Loop Tuesday morning.Police said the man was intoxicated when he jumped over a fence and decided to go for a swim.The 29-year-old man was rescued around 1 a.m. after security guard heard him screaming for help near Dearborn Street and Wacker Drive and called 911.Police pulled the man out of the Chicago River and rushed him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition has stabilized.