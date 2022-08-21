Police shooting: 1 shot, 2 in custody after robbery suspects ram police SUV while trying to get away

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A police-involved shooting ended with one man in the hospital and two others in custody after a robbery at an Indiana sporting goods store Saturday.

Authorities said as the suspects were trying to escape, they rammed their vehicle into a police squad SUV and that's when officers opened fire.

"It's horrific! I'm in this shopping mall multiple times a week, sometimes 9 o'clock at night and I have never felt unsafe, un-secure, or worried about my safety," said Mary Kate Tesky, who lives in Munster, Indiana.

A shattered window and a looming police presence is what remains in the aftermath of a violent scene that blocked the entrance of Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville for hours.

The area was closed after Lake County, Indiana, sheriff deputies said officers with the Schererville Police Department shot one of three people trying to get away with stolen merchandise.

"It's unfathomable and it's unacceptable," Tesky said.

Police were called to the store around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. When officers were confronted by the trio, who were trying to drive away, the suspects rammed their vehicle into a police squad SUV, officials said.

That's when shots were fired by officers, striking one of the suspects.

Residents are now left in disbelief.

"We don't have these things happen. It's lost dogs. It's fired. It's pulling people over. It's not shootings and ramming cars. This is just not this area," Tesky said.

No officers were hurt.

Police said the two other suspects were taken into custody.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital, but police have not shared their condition.