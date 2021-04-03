Chicago rally, march to Federal Plaza to remember victims of police violence on anniversary of assassination of MLK

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of people filled Chicago's Federal Plaza Saturday remembrance of several people killed in police shootings.Members of Black Lives Matter, Women of Faith and other organizations called for justice for all victims of racist violence on Saturday, the 53rd anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr."We are here because we are saying no more. We are here because we are saying our lives do matter. We are here because we want the world to know we are going no where," said Lamar Whitfield, founder, No More Foundation.The group of protesters gathered the week Adam Toledo, 13, in Little Village and Anthony Alvarez, 22, in Portage Park, were shot and killed by Chicago police after what officials alleged were "armed confrontations."The families of the teenager and young father are still demanding answers from police"They still haven't said why they were chasing him. He was literally right around the corner from his house. There has been neighbors that come up and said that he raised his hands up to surrender," said Roxana Figueroa, Alvarez's cousin.