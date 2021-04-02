chicago police department

Family of boy killed in Little Village Chicago police shooting wants justice for 'reprehensible crime'

Adam Toledo, 13-year-old shot in Little Village, wanted to become a police officer, family said
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago shooting: Family of boy killed by CPD in Little Village wants justice

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a 13-year-old boy killed by Chicago police earlier this week in an "armed confrontation" has hired an attorney and wants to seek justice for his death.

Adam Toledo was shot and killed by police Monday after an early morning Shot Spotter alert in the 2300-block of South Sawyer.

The teen was identified Thursday as Toledo of Little Village by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Officers say the 13-year-old was armed and fled from police with another suspect.

WATCH | Mother demands justice for 13-year-old son killed by police
EMBED More News Videos

Adam Toledo, 13, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer in Little Village Monday during what police called an "armed confrontation."



Toledo's life ended in an alley after what Chicago police say was an "armed confrontation." The officer fired one shot, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

RELATED | Fatal police-involved shooting in Little Village leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
EMBED More News Videos

An officer-involved shooting in Little Village left one dead and another was taken into custody, according to Chicago police.



Police shared a photo of a gun allegedly recovered at the scene. A second suspect, 21-year-old Ruben Roman, is charged in the incident with a misdemeanor for resisting an officer.



The boy's family released a statement overnight Thursday, calling his death the result of "unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer."

The statement also said that although Toledo was killed Monday, his family was not notified for two days.

"Adam was a seventh grade student at Garvey School, enjoyed sports and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did," the statement said. "The Toledo Family will seek justice for this reprehensible crime."

Weiss Ortiz PC is now representing the family.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling for the release of bodycam video from the incident.

The incident was caught on body camera video, but is unable to be released without a court order given Toledo's young age, according to COPA.

A spokesperson for COPA said in an updated statement late Thursday: "COPA is currently making every effort and researching all legal avenues that will allow for the public release of all video materials which capture the tragic fatal shooting of 13 year old Adam Toledo."

"He was so full of life," said Elizabeth Toledo, his mother, on Thursday. "They just took it away from him."

RELATED: Chicago police officer fatally shoots armed suspect during Portage Park chase, CPD says

Toledo was overwhelmed with loss and surrounded by family as she planned her 13-year-old son's funeral.

"I just want justice. I just want answers ... what happened?" Toledo said. "I just want justice for my son. That's all."

Toledo's mom said he used to sneak out at night while she was asleep, and she had filed a missing person's report for her son last Thursday after she noticed he was missing.

She told ABC7 that Toledo eventually came back on Saturday, but had snuck out again Sunday night.

WATCH: Political analyst Laura Washington discusses latest fatal CPD shooting involving boy, 13


EMBED More News Videos

Political analyst Laura Washington discussed the latest fatal CPD shooting involving a 13-year-old boy Friday morning.



"Why did he shot at him if there's other ways?" Toledo said. "He was a little boy. Obviously he was gonna get scared."

RELATED: Mental health issues among Chicago toddlers, children dramatically increases amid pandemic, survey finds

Toledo's mom said he had aspirations of becoming a police officer one day.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on desk duty for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting, police said.

FULL STATEMENT FROM TOLEDO FAMILY

"Adam Toledo was killed early Monday morning, due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer. We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family wilt find out the truth of what happened to Adam. Adam was killed on March 29th, 2021, but the Toledo Family was only notified of his death two days later. Adam was a seventh grade student at Garvey School, enjoyed sports and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did. The Toledo Family will seek justice for this reprehensible crime and requests privacy during this time of mourning. The Toledo Family is represented by Weiss Ortiz PC."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagepolice involved shootingchicago shootingofficer involved shootinggun violenceofficer involved shootingteen killedteen shotperson killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Boy, 13, fatally shot by Chicago police in Little Village
Chicago carjackings decrease in March, compared to Feb.: CPD data
Community activist Andrew Holmes hurt in crash involving CTA bus
CPD makes progress on reforms, monitor's report says, but not fast enough for critics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker commutes Gerald Reed's sentence to time served
Indiana HS students lead groundbreaking COVID-19 antibodies study
Chicago police investigating South Side car dealership break-in
Chicago launches new CTA COVID vaccination bus
Officers could have ended George Floyd's restraint, duty sergeant says
Fake COVID vaccine cards a hot commodity on dark web
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Show More
Former IL rep, US transportation sec paid $40K fine for allegedly misleading FBI
2 dead after plane crashes during gender reveal stunt
Health officials issue Easter COVID warning
Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens
Train for a new career in IT through Google's certificate program
More TOP STORIES News