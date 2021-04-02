Family of boy killed in Little Village Chicago police shooting wants justice for 'reprehensible crime'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10470043" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Adam Toledo, 13, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer in Little Village Monday during what police called an "armed confrontation."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a 13-year-old boy killed by Chicago police earlier this week in an "armed confrontation" has hired an attorney and wants to seek justice for his death.Adam Toledo was shot and killed by police Monday after an early morning Shot Spotter alert in the 2300-block of South Sawyer.The teen was identified Thursday as Toledo of Little Village by the Cook County medical examiner's office.Officers say the 13-year-old was armed and fled from police with another suspect.Toledo's life ended in an alley after what Chicago police say was an "armed confrontation." The officer fired one shot, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.Police shared a photo of a gun allegedly recovered at the scene. A second suspect, 21-year-old Ruben Roman, is charged in the incident with a misdemeanor for resisting an officer.The boy's family released a statement overnight Thursday, calling his death the result of "unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer."The statement also said that although Toledo was killed Monday, his family was not notified for two days."Adam was a seventh grade student at Garvey School, enjoyed sports and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did," the statement said. "The Toledo Family will seek justice for this reprehensible crime."Weiss Ortiz PC is now representing the family.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling for the release of bodycam video from the incident.The incident was caught on body camera video, but is unable to be released without a court order given Toledo's young age, according to COPA.A spokesperson for COPA said in an updated statement late Thursday: "COPA is currently making every effort and researching all legal avenues that will allow for the public release of all video materials which capture the tragic fatal shooting of 13 year old Adam Toledo.""He was so full of life," said Elizabeth Toledo, his mother, on Thursday. "They just took it away from him."Toledo was overwhelmed with loss and surrounded by family as she planned her 13-year-old son's funeral."I just want justice. I just want answers ... what happened?" Toledo said. "I just want justice for my son. That's all."Toledo's mom said he used to sneak out at night while she was asleep, and she had filed a missing person's report for her son last Thursday after she noticed he was missing.She told ABC7 that Toledo eventually came back on Saturday, but had snuck out again Sunday night."Why did he shot at him if there's other ways?" Toledo said. "He was a little boy. Obviously he was gonna get scared."Toledo's mom said he had aspirations of becoming a police officer one day.The officer involved in the shooting was placed on desk duty for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting, police said.