NAACP works to get South, West Side communities counted in 2020 Census

The census counts how many people are living in a certain community and can therefore determine federal funds for that city or neighborhood.
Phyllis Logan from the Chicago westside branch of the NAACP joined ABC7 via Skype to discuss the need to complete the census.
Logan talked about some initiatives in support of the 2020 census.
Both the South Side and West Side areas have been identified as "hard to count" communities, Logan said.
"We're out to educate block by block to make sure we get our number count up," she said.
In Chicago, approximately 40% of households have yet to complete their census forms.
ABC 7 Chicago will partner with the Illinois State Census Office, Chicago Urban League, Chinese American Service League, Instituto del Progreso Latino, Chicago Westside Branch NAACP, Habilitative Systems, Inc. and Center on Halsted among others, to heighten census awareness, answer questions and help residents complete the 2020 Census form before the September 30 deadline.
The virtual phone bank is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9 from 4:00 - 6:30 PM. Volunteers will take calls at 1-844-432-9832. ABC 7 Eyewitness News will feature a series of reports on the importance of being counted throughout the afternoon and evening newscasts on September 9th.