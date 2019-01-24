Amara Enyia, Chicago mayor candidate

Amara Enyia got her start as a journalist, desiring to capture the human experience through stories. In addition to degrees in journalism and political science, she earned a Masters degree in education, a law degree where she focused on international and environmental law, and a PhD in Education Policy.Amara Enyia founded the Institute for Cooperative Economics and Economic Innovation, a social lab whose primary purpose is to educate, assist, and advocate for the expansion of cooperative economic models and other innovative economic development concepts that would diversify Chicago's economic eco-system such as worker-owned cooperatives, housing cooperatives, community land trusts, sharing economy platforms, and financial institutions and products that support these enterprises.She co-authored the book "Chicago Isn't Broke: Funding the City We Deserve" which proposes fiscally responsible revenue-generating proposals for the City as well as ways to eliminate corruption and waste in city government.