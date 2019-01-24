MEET THE CANDIDATES

Amara Enyia, Chicago mayor candidate

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7's Craig Wall sits down with Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.

Amara Enyia got her start as a journalist, desiring to capture the human experience through stories. In addition to degrees in journalism and political science, she earned a Masters degree in education, a law degree where she focused on international and environmental law, and a PhD in Education Policy.

Amara Enyia founded the Institute for Cooperative Economics and Economic Innovation, a social lab whose primary purpose is to educate, assist, and advocate for the expansion of cooperative economic models and other innovative economic development concepts that would diversify Chicago's economic eco-system such as worker-owned cooperatives, housing cooperatives, community land trusts, sharing economy platforms, and financial institutions and products that support these enterprises.

She co-authored the book "Chicago Isn't Broke: Funding the City We Deserve" which proposes fiscally responsible revenue-generating proposals for the City as well as ways to eliminate corruption and waste in city government.

Biographical information from amaraenyia.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmeet the candidateschicago mayor election
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEET THE CANDIDATES
Newsviews: Chicago mayoral candidates Willie Wilson and La Shawn Ford
Chicago mayoral candidates debate city's future at forum
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
Political ad tsunami hits airwaves as Election Day draws near
More meet the candidates
POLITICS
Pritzker signs executive order supporting immigrants and refugees
Mendoza donates $141K from Ald. Solis, calls on Preckwinkle to donate money from Ald. Burke
Trump yields to Pelosi, says he'll give State of the Union 'after Shutdown is over'
Solis secretly recorded Burke after federal investigation into misuse of campaign funds, source says
More Politics
Top Stories
Police arrest Orland Park mall shooting suspect in Matteson
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed Cook County sheriff's deputy in Mt. Greenwood
Carol Stream volleyball coach recorded minors in bathroom: prosecutors
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Baby survives carbon monoxide poisoning; parents found dead
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold Thursday
Cook County Board raises tobacco purchase age to 21
Show More
'Like getting eaten alive:' Man attacked by pit bulls he helped raise
Pritzker signs executive order supporting immigrants and refugees
Super Bowl 2019 will have male cheerleaders for first time ever
Child accidentally shoots mom outside preschool
More News