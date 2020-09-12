better government association

BGA publishes Illinois ethics reform agenda to end state corruption

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital team
ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team (WLS) -- There is a renewed interest in ending political corruption in Illinois.

The U.S. Attorney has been busy cracking down on illegal activity but there's still a lot of work to be done.

The Better Government Association has published its ethics reform agenda for the state.

The BGA's report includes many issues discussed by the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform, before its work was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read a full report on the BGA's recommendations which involve conflicts and disclosure, lobbying and oversight, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisspringfieldlegislationbetter government associationgovernmentillinoiscorruption
